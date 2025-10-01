‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?

Several universities in the US are facing a funding crunch from the Trump administration over issues such as pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's war in Gaza, campus diversity and transgender policies.

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, claimed that his administration is close to an agreement with Harvard University that would see the Ivy League university pay USD 500 million to establish trade schools.

The Trump administration is putting a strain on financing for several US universities due to concerns, including campus diversity, transgender policy, and pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza.

"We're getting so close right now. During a ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump informed reporters that Linda was completing the last details. The US Education Secretary is Linda McMahon.

Additionally, they will be running trade schools and paying roughly USD 500 million. He stated, "They will be teaching people how to develop AI and a lot of other stuff, engines, etc. He went on to say, "Their sins are forgiven."

Harvard did not react to the development immediately.

During pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Trump previously charged Harvard and other campuses with antisemitism. Harvard and its administration were embroiled in a months-long dispute over Harvard's government financing.

In the meantime, rights activists have expressed worries about academic freedom, privacy, and free speech in relation to the Trump administration's university investigations.

After demonstrations against Israel's assault in Gaza, Trump accused Harvard of failing to address antisemitism on campus, which sparked the initial confrontation between the US government and Harvard. But, according to Bloomberg, the battle grew to encompass claims of political bias, criticism of its connections to China, and resistance to diversity initiatives.

Columbia University, which in July agreed to pay USD 220 million to restore federal research funds, is one of three other prestigious American universities that have reached agreements with the US administration.

Concerns about academic freedom, privacy, and free expression have been voiced by rights activists in relation to the Trump administration's university probes.

According to Trump, pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Harvard and other institutions were permitted to feature antisemitic displays.

Protesters, including several Jewish organizations, claim the government incorrectly links support for Palestinian rights with support for extremism and condemnation of Israel's invasion of Gaza and occupation of Palestinian areas with antisemitism. Investigations regarding Islamophobia have not been announced by the government.

Following the October 2023 Hamas attack, Harvard task groups reported in late April that the school's Muslim and Jewish students experienced discrimination and mistreatment throughout Israel's war in Gaza.

Earlier, Brown University announced it would contribute USD 50 million to promote local workforce development, while Columbia University agreed to pay the government more than USD 220 million.

After focusing on the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that erupted on Harvard's campus, the Trump administration decided to stop paying the university with more than USD 2 billion in research grants.

By claiming that Harvard had broken federal civil rights law, it also endangered the school's accreditation, attempted to prevent overseas students from enrolling, and paved the way for more funding cuts.

The several federal moves since Trump's return to office in January, according to Harvard President Alan Garber, might cost the university close to USD 1 billion a year, forcing it to suspend hiring and lay off employees.

Harvard contested some of those moves in court, claiming that the Trump administration was violating its right to free expression by retaliating against it after it failed to comply with officials' requests that it change its employment, governance, and academic programs to support their political agenda.