The Vanishing Minorities: Bangladesh’s endless cycle of religious violence

Bangladesh stands out in South Asia as the country that has witnessed the most systematic and brutal violence against its religious minorities, particularly Hindus and Buddhists. This tragic pattern stretches back over a century, with major episodes in 1918, 1921, 1926–27, 1928 (over a controversial book), 1929 (during Eid celebrations), the Direct Action Day of 1946, the Noakhali riots of 1946, partition-related clashes in 1947-48, 1949–50 (over property laws), 1956 (after Pakistan became an Islamic Republic), the 1962 Rajshahi massacre, 1964 (triggered by the Hazratbal shrine theft), violence during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, 1971 (Operation Searchlight, targeting minorities), recurring attacks from 1972–1988, 1989–92 (linked to the Ayodhya issue), 2001 (post-election violence), 2012 (Cox’s Bazar), 2013–14 (after Jamaat-e-Islami leader convictions), 2016(Nasirnagar), and 2024–25 (following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster).

In these episodes, minority communities have repeatedly borne the brunt of the violence. The exact tolllives lost, women assaulted, families displaced, or homes destroyedhas often been reduced to mere statistics. Yet few regions in South Asia, and arguably the world (outside certain African conflicts), have experienced such sustained, large-scale targeting of minorities. To decode this violence, it is pertinent to decode its timelines first.

Phase I: Roots of Religious Fanaticism (1947–1975)

Bangladesh gained independence in 1971 after a brutal liberation war against Pakistan. From 1947, when East Pakistan was created, until independence, the region’s politics were dominated by the Muslim League. With no direct elections in Pakistan, a political vacuum emerged. Pakistan’s founding on religious lines allowed radical Islamist groups, notably Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), to flourish under the patronage of the Pakistani military. Atrocities against Bengali nationalistsespecially minoritiescontinued unchecked.

During the 1971 war, Pakistani forces formed the Razakars, a paramilitary unit to suppress the independence movement. JeI openly supported this effort, supplying recruits from its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir. The Razakars played a central role in the horrors of Operation Searchlight.

The 1970 electionsthe first in Pakistan’s historysaw Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League sweep East Pakistan, paving the way for Bangladesh’s creation. The new nation’s 1972 Constitution enshrined secularism, democracy, socialism, and Bengali nationalism, banning religion-based politics.

Yet Sheikh Mujib faced severe economic crises and Islamist unrest from JeI. To appease conservatives, he made concessions: introducing religious holidays, banning alcohol, and allowing Quranic recitations on state media. The secular, Bengali identity began tilting toward Islamic rhetoric. Mujib eventually banned JeI but paid the ultimate pricehe and most of his family were assassinated in 1975. Thereafter, Islamic phrasing became routine in public discourse.

Phase II: Military Rule and Institutional Islamisation (1975–1990)

Military dictatorships under General Ziaur Rahman (1975–1981) and General Hussain Muhammad Ershad (1982–1990) deepened the integration of Islam into state institutions.

Ziaur Rahman removed “Secularism” from the Constitution in 1977, replacing it with an emphasis on Islamic identity. He lifted the ban on JeI, incorporated Quranic recitations into state events via his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and forged a military-Islamist alliance to counter the secular Awami League. Zia was assassinated in a 1981 coup.

Ershad went further, declaring Islam the state religion in 1988, shifting the weekly holiday to Friday, and providing state funding to JeI. Madrassas mushroomedgovernment-funded ones rose from 1,351 in 1975 to over 8,000 by 1995, while private seminaries grew from around 3,800 to more than 15,000. Many followed the conservative Deobandi tradition, teaching in Urdu, Persian, and Arabic, producing graduates often unfit for mainstream jobs and vulnerable to radicalisation.

Bangladeshis who fought in the Afghan jihad (1979–1989) returned with militant ideologies. In 1992, they founded Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh (HUJI-B), which reportedly recruited over 15,000 members, largely from madrassas.

Phase III: Political Instability and Emerging Terrorism (1991–2001)

Democratic elections resumed in 1991, with Khaleda Zia’s BNP winning power (1991–1996), followed by Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (1996–2001). JeI-backed ultra-radical groups gained ground. In 1994, writer Taslima Nasreen was forced into exile after threats. Bangladesh saw its first major Islamist terrorist attack in 1999a bombing at a cultural event that killed 15.

HUJI-B had aligned itself with Osama bin Laden as early as 1998. Meanwhile, the Hindu population plummeted from 28% (1941 census) to about 9% by 2001.

Phase IV: The Bloodbath (2001–2008)

Poverty, youth unemployment, corruption, and weak public services created fertile ground for radicalism. Gulf funding flowed to religious organisations and madrassas that filled gaps in education and healthcareoften with an Islamist agenda.

After the 2001 elections, JeI joined a BNP-led coalition government for the first time, gaining cabinet positions. Extremism surged. Minorities, traditionally Awami League supporters, faced revenge attacks: temples destroyed, villages burned, and widespread sexual violence.

Militant groups proliferated. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), founded by Afghan war veterans, carried out over 400 simultaneous bombings in 2005, demanding sharia law. HUJI-B and offshoots targeted Sufi shrines, Ahmadiyyas, intellectuals, and journalists. A 2004 grenade attack nearly killed Sheikh Hasina. By 2005, over 40 militant outfits with an estimated 50,000 members were active.

A military-backed caretaker government took over in 2007 and attempted crackdowns, forming the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and passing anti-terror laws, but the problem was already deeply entrenched.

Phase V: Sheikh Hasina’s Return and Persistent Challenges (2009–2024)

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League won decisively in 2009. She intensified her efforts towards counterterrorism enacting the Anti-Terrorism Act (2011), initiating madrassa de-radicalisation, restoring secularism via the 15th Amendment, and arresting over 2,700 militants.

However, a second generation of extremists emerged. Groups like Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) assassinated secular bloggers. ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates gained footholds. Hefazat-e-Islam mobilised madrassa students for blasphemy laws, while Hizb-ut-Tahrir recruited educated youth for a global caliphate.

War crimes trials of JeI leaders for 1971 atrocities sparked massive backlash in 2013–14, with minorities again targeted. From 2016–2021, over 585 incidents against religious minorities were recorded, including land grabs and temple attacks. Major events included the 2012 Cox’s Bazar Buddhist temple destruction, 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack (22 killed, mostly foreigners), and 2021 anti-Hindu riots triggered by social media posts.

Regional issues like India’s Citizenship Amendment Act and the Rohingya crisis were often viewed through a religious lens, further inflaming tensions.

Phase VI: Post-Hasina Era (2024–Present)

Sheikh Hasina’s government fell in August 2024 amid student-led protests in which JeI’s student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, played a significant role. The ensuing power vacuum revived extremism. Hardline leaders, including ABT’s Mufti Jashimuddin Rahmani and many JMB figures, were released or escaped.

Radical groups coordinated more effectively, using social media for recruitment. JeI’s leader openly called for an Islamic state, while Hizb-ut-Tahrir held a “March for Khilafat” in Dhaka in March 2025.

With an interim government perceived as sympathetic to Islamists, attacks on minorities surged. Border security weakened, raising concerns of terrorist spillover into India. Pakistan seized the opportunity, renewing military and intelligence ties in 2025 and linking Bangladeshi radicals to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The traditional BNP–JeI versus Awami League rivalry has turned violently against Awami League supporters, especially minorities. Over 65,000 unregulated madrassas, enrolling more than 2 million students, remain potential breeding grounds for fanaticismfuelled by persistent poverty, unemployment, and corruption.

With elections slated for 2026 and Tarique Rahman positioning himself in the BNP, Bangladesh’s political future remains uncertain. Neighbouring countries, particularly India, must remain vigilant to prevent spillover, especially along sensitive borders like the Siliguri Corridor.