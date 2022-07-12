The Uber files: Who is Mike MacGann? Know man who revealed company’s illegal dealings

Photo - Reuters

One of the most sensational and controversial leaks of all time took place on Monday, when a whistleblower from Uber, an international ride-sharing and transportation company, revealed the many shady dealings of the company, and how it broke many laws.

According to The Guardian which accessed ‘Uber Files’ with over 1,24,000 documents from 2013 and 2017, the data "shows how Uber tried to shore up support by discreetly courting prime ministers, presidents, billionaires, oligarchs, and media barons".

As per the information revealed by the whistleblower, Uber had been breaking the law on many occasions and had been lobbying international governments to expand their brand across the globe, showing the dark side of the popular ride-sharing application.

Who is Mike MacGann?

The man behind the leaks of the Uber files is former company lobbyist Mike MacGann, who went to the press to reveal the many illegal activities of the company. Through the revelations made by MacGann, the light was shone on Uber winning access to world leaders, deceived investigators, and exploiting violence against its drivers in the battle for global dominance.

MacGann said that he decided to break his silence after working for Uber for years to show to the world how the company was breaking dozens of laws, and how it hid its business models from users and governments.

According to Mike MacGann’s interview with The Guardian, the former Uber employee said, “I was the one talking to governments, I was the one pushing this with the media, I was the one telling people that they should change the rules because drivers were going to benefit and people were going to get so much economic opportunity."

What are the Uber files?

A sensational leaked trove of internal Uber documents has revealed the dark side of the ride-hailing platform, that allegedly broke laws and secretly lobbied governments as it planned to expand globally.

In addition to memos, presentations, notebooks, and other telling documents, the Uber leak includes "emails, iMessages and WhatsApp exchanges between the Silicon Valley giant`s most senior executives".

The leaked data is from a period when Uber was run by its controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, and includes more than 83,000 emails, iMessages and WhatsApp messages, "including often frank and unvarnished communications between Kalanick and his top team of executives".

Leaked data suggests that Uber executives were at the same time under no illusions about the company’s law-breaking, with one executive joking they had become "pirates" and another conceding: "We’re just f-----g illegal," the report mentioned late on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | ‘Only people with Hitler-like mindset torch buildings’: Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe amid anti-govt protests