The SUN sets for only 40 minutes in this town, details here

Do you know that there is a place in the world where the sun sets at 12:43 in the night and rises again after only 40 minutes?

This stunning view is witnessed at Hammerfest town in Northern Norway. Here, the sun sets at midnight and after just 40 minutes birds start chirping. This cycle lasts for about two and a half months, not a day or two. Therefore it is also called 'Country of Midnight Sun'.

Norway is famous across the world for its beauty. It is one of the richest countries in the world. Not only this, people here are also very conscious about health. But it would not be wrong to say that the greatest feature of Norway is its natural beauty. Let us tell you that this country falls within the Arctic Circle. The sun does not set here for about 76 days between May and July.

There is an astronomical event behind the 40-minute night. On June 21 and December 22, sunlight does not spread evenly to all parts of the earth. Actually, the earth rotates making an angle of 66 degrees. Due to this inclination, there is a difference in the time of day and night. The 40-minute night in Norway takes place in June 21 situation.

At this time, the entire part of the earth from 66 degree north latitude to 90 degree north latitude remains under sunlight and this the reason why the sun sets for only 40 minutes.

Hammerfest is a very beautiful place. People here like to live a simple and healthy life. People come from far and wide to see the natural beauty of this country.