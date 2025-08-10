The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin is eager to meet and that the devastating war in Ukraine 'could be solved very soon.' The announcement comes after a slight delay due to security arrangements, but now all preparations are in place for talks that could influence global stability.

In a major announcement that has caught the attention of the world, U.S. President Donald Trump has said that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could soon become a reality. He shared on social media that he will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Alaska on August 15. The Kremlin has called this choice of venue “logical.”

Mr. Trump said that Mr Putin is eager to meet and that the devastating war in Ukraine “could be solved very soon.” The announcement comes after a slight delay due to security arrangements, but now all preparations are in place for talks that could influence global stability.

A Plan Rooted in Controversy

On Friday, President Trump gave a hint about the most debated part of the possible peace plan — it could involve an exchange of territories between Russia and Ukraine. He presented it as a practical way forward that could “benefit both sides.”

However, Ukraine has made its position clear since Russia invaded in 2022 — it will not give away any of its land. The war has already caused massive human loss, killing tens of thousands and forcing millions from their homes in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The push for a peace deal became stronger after Russian President Putin met U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. According to The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, Mr. Putin is willing to agree to a ceasefire if Ukrainian forces pull out from the Donbas region. This would allow Russia to keep all the areas it currently controls — Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea, which it took in 2014 — and have them officially recognised as Russian territory.

Many European officials are doubtful, saying this plan would mean Ukraine has to give away land in return for Russia’s promise to stop attacking.

Why Alaska? A Neutral Ground of Convenience

Alaska was chosen carefully as the meeting place. One reason is legal — the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin over alleged war crimes. Any ICC member country would be required to arrest him if he entered. But the United States is not part of the ICC and does not recognise its authority, so hosting the talks in Alaska avoids that problem.

Geography is another reason. At the closest point, Russia and the U.S. are just 88 kilometres (55 miles) apart across the Bering Strait. This makes Alaska a practical halfway meeting point for leaders from both countries.

A Bridge to the Past: Alaska's Russian Roots

The link between Alaska and Russia goes back a long way. For about 125 years, Alaska was part of the Russian Empire and was its main base in North America, with control stretching as far south as Fort Ross in California.

In 1867, Russia sold Alaska to the United States in what is known as the “Alaska Purchase.” The U.S. paid $7.2 million for nearly 1.52 million square kilometres of land. Russia needed money after losing the Crimean War and worried that Great Britain could easily take over the remote territory. For the U.S., it was a smart move — Alaska was rich in resources and cost only about two cents per acre.

From Territory to Statehood: Defining Modern Alaska

Alaska officially became the 49th U.S. state in 1959 through the Alaska Statehood Act. This gave the state control over 104 million of its 375 million acres, while the rest remained under federal control.

However, the law also required Alaskans to give up any claims to land based on Native title, even if that land had been traditionally used by Indigenous communities. This issue was settled in 1971 when the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) was passed. The act gave Alaska Natives 44 million acres of land and nearly $1 billion, changing land ownership patterns in the state.

The Arctic Fulcrum: Alaska's Enduring Importance

Today, Alaska remains a key part of America’s defence strategy because of its location. It is home to important military bases like Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage and Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks.

Alaska is also the only U.S. state in the Arctic. As climate change melts Arctic ice, new shipping routes are opening, and vast oil, gas, and mineral resources are becoming accessible. This makes Alaska an important centre for future trade and resource exploration.

The August 15 summit will not be the first time Alaska has hosted major international events. In March 2021, Anchorage was the venue for a high-level meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials that turned tense, with both sides openly criticising each other in front of the media. In 1984, Pope John Paul II visited Alaska and met U.S. President Ronald Reagan. In 1971, President Richard Nixon met the Emperor of Japan there.

All of this shows Alaska’s unique role as both a symbolic and practical meeting point for powerful nations — making it a fitting stage for a summit that could aim to end a war and change the security map of Europe.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)