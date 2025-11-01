FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'The president was...': Canadian PM Carney apologises to Trump over anti-tariff Ronald Reagan ad

The ad that triggered the standoff featured 40th US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 address, saying that tariffs caused trade wars and economic disaster. "High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries, and the triggering of fierce trade wars," Reagan had said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 08:30 PM IST

'The president was...': Canadian PM Carney apologises to Trump over anti-tariff Ronald Reagan ad
Mark Carney with Donald Trump.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has apologised to United States President Donald Trump over a recent controversial advertisement targeting tariffs. The commercial was based on anti-tariff remarks once made by former US president Ronald Reagan and was launched by Ontario's premier Doug Ford. Canada had taken down the advert after Trump slammed it and halted trade talks with the neighbouring country over it.

What did Mark Carney say?

Carney, who recently met with Trump in South Korea, told reporters in Gyeongju city: "I did apologise to the president. The president was offended." The Canadian leader added the trade talks would resume when the US is ready. Carney's confirmation about the apology came after Trump told reporters on Friday: "I have a very good relationship (with Carney). I like him a lot, but what they did was wrong. He was very nice. He apologised for what they did with the commercial." The US president added: "It was a false commercial. It was the exact opposite - Ronald Reagan loved tariffs."

What was the controversial ad all about?

The ad that triggered the standoff featured 40th US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 address, saying that tariffs caused trade wars and economic disaster. "High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries, and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens, markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs," Reagan had said. Soon after it was aired, Trump lashed out at the ad and announced an additional 10 percent tariff on Canada besides suspending bilateral trade talks.

