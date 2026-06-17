The other side of China? Viral videos spark debate over poverty, inequality and social divides

Several videos featuring China are drawing global attention on social media, highlighting hardship, inequality, and economic struggles in its society, while sparking debate about the realities of life behind its global image as a technologically advanced nation known for its modern infrastructure.

China, the second-largest country by population after India, is often showcased as a global powerhouse known for its futuristic cities, advanced manufacturing sector, and rapid technological progress. However, there is a flood of videos that are doing the rounds on social media, which are presenting a completely different perspective, triggering discussions about the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

A viral video, reportedly filmed near a bus station in Shenzhen, shows several people spending the night on the streets. The clip has ignited debate about housing affordability and economic pressures in urban China.

Take a look

Shenzhen Bus Stand at night







pic.twitter.com/lnh7GyhtYG — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) June 16, 2026

Another post claims to expose China's caste system, which is reportedly more rigid and oppressive than India's. As per the post, there are four main castes in China, including Shi - Scholars and officials, Shang - Merchants and traders, Gong - Artisans and craftsmen, and Nong - Farmers.

It's time to expose Rahul Gandhi's favorite country, China, today



Do you know China also has caste system, and it is way more rigid and oppressive than India

It is broadly divided into four classes:



Shi – Scholars and officials

Shang – Merchants and traders

Gong – Artisans and… pic.twitter.com/ZMu7ouZhmp June 16, 2026

In another post, rainwater can be seen leaking inside a train station, and people are seen moving cautiously in a newly constructed railway station.

China is at least 50 years ahead of India



This is how China harnesses rains to wash their trains at a newly constructed railway station.



Truly ingenious! pic.twitter.com/oEsxloPxgD — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) June 16, 2026

Another viral video circulating online showcases hundreds of dogs being put in enclosed facilities before being sold for meat. The footage has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users raising concerns about animal welfare and treatment.

China are no1 dog meat eaters



Where are Indian dog lovers!



pic.twitter.com/qbGrrICfy4 — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) June 16, 2026

There are several other videos on X, but one last one here allegedly shows a couple relieving themselves inside an elevator due to the apparent lack of access to a nearby restroom, sparking widespread discussion online.