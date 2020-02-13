Headlines

The most extensive global coverage on Coronavirus by WION

WION has partnered with CGTN (China Global Television Network) group to bring updates from China on the epidemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 03:25 PM IST

While the world battles a global pandemic that threatens India, WION is the only news channel that is covering the Coronavirus (COVID 19) continuously and comprehensively. Thousands of cases of the virus have been confirmed in more than 25 countries and it is spreading rapidly throughout the world.

Based on thorough research and fact-based reportage, WION brings you the latest on the Coronavirus. WION has partnered with CGTN (China Global Television Network) group to bring updates from China on the epidemic. WION is the only channel to have their correspondents on-ground at the epicenter in Wuhan. 

It also has its correspondents giving ground reports across countries and continents from Beijing, Russia, America, Europe and Africa. From experts to locals and students, a 360-degree view is offered of the pandemic. 

The reports cover the global state of affairs in combating the virus and even exclusive detailed reports from quarantine centers in Wuhan. The news coverage also deals with the key stakeholders and agencies like the MEA, WHO and India's response to the virus, how are neighboring countries dealing with it and how whistle-blowers are going missing in China. 


WION’s primetime show Gravitas has gone viral online with several videos among which a video that details how China is failing to combat the virus has over 1.25 lakh views on Twitter. 

Key global issues like the Coronavirus are often not extensively covered by Indian national news channels and are covered by WION which is India’s International News Channel providing an Indian perspective on global news. 


The reports can be viewed on WION, and digitally on their social media pages and on their website https://www.wionews.com/

