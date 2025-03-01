“The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is ‘gambling with WWIII’,” Medvedev, 59, said in a post on X. In a separate post on the Telegram app, Medvedev referred to Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump “a brutal dressing down."

Dmitry Medvedev – former Russian president and deputy chair of the country’s security council – has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an “insolent pig” in a fiery comment after the latter’s verbal clash with United States President Donald Trump.

In the US capital Washington, DC on Friday, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump heated up after the leaders clashed over US’ support for Ukraine.

Trump and US Vice President JD Vance slammed Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” towards their country.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump shouted. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country – this country.”

Zelenskyy, on the other hand, told Trump there would be “no compromises with a killer on our territory.”

Both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have called for Zelenskyy’s removal as Ukrainian president, with Trump last week describing Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections.”

Zelenskyy’s five-year term as Ukraine’s leader has ended but the country has been unable to hold elections since full-scale war with Russia began in February 2022.

Leaders from around the world have reacted to the verbal spat between Trump and Zelenskyy, with officials of European countries reiterating their support for Ukraine.

In recent days, Trump’s berating of Zelenskyy and siding with Putin has worried Ukraine and its European allies, who fear that Trump and the Russian president could cut a deal that leaves them sidelined and undermines their security.