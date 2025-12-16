FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Indian-born woman who almost became Queen of Jordan, has this Pakistani connection, she is...

Jordon's Princess Sarvath El Hassan is the living connection between India and the West Asian country. Born in Kolkata (then Calcutta) in pre-independent India, El Hassan is a highly educated woman who worked for various social issues, including education.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

The Indian-born woman who almost became Queen of Jordan, has this Pakistani connection, she is...
Princess Sarvath El Hassan of Jordon's royal family
Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Jordon, part of his ongoing three-nation tour, where he discussed bilateral relations and cooperation with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. Beyond diplomatic ties, India and Jordon have a long and deep personal tie, which goes deep in familial ties.  

It is not much known that Jordan’s royal family has an Indian connection, through Princess Sarvath El Hassan, born Sarvath Ikramullah in Calcutta in 1947. Her story begins from India’s partition, and her Indian connection strengthens India-Jordon ties.  

Who Is Sarvath Ikramullah? 

Sarvath Ikramullah was born in Calcutta (renamed Kolkata) into the influential Suhrawardy family, to Mohammed Ikramullah and Begum Shaista Suhrawardy Ikramullah, a notable Bengali Muslim lineage, just weeks before partition. After partition, her parents moved to the Pakistani side where they stayed in Karachi and served, in powerful positions, the Pakistani regime. Her father eventually became Pakistan's first Foreign Secretary while her mother was one of Pakistan's first female parliamentarians and an ambassador to Morocco. 

Sarvath grew up in various countries due to her parents' diplomatic postings and completed her higher studies in the United Kingdom, at the University of Cambridge. 

How did Sarvath Ikramullah marry in Jordon’s royal family? 

Sarvath married the then Crown Prince Hassan bin Talal of Jordon in Karachi in 1968. After becoming the Crown Princess, she was one of the highest-ranking ladies in the Kingdom of Jordan, who worked for education, women’s issues, social welfare, and health. 

Days before his death, the then King Hussein named his son, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, as the next King in 1999. Prince Hassan, King Hussein’s brother, and his wife, Princess Sarvath have been serving important roles in the kingdom and have been participating in European Royal events.

