The Imran Khan Crisis: The scandal isn't the rumour—It's the state's silence

Rumours about Imran Khan’s death spread because he’s kept in strict isolation. His family hasn’t seen him for weeks and wants proof he’s alive, while authorities deny all claims.

Social media is buzzing with shocking rumours—has former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan died in custody? Messages claim he suffered fatal head injuries. Videos and posts spread like wildfire. A fake hospital postmortem report even circulated online. But here's the truth: there is absolutely no confirmed evidence that Imran Khan has died.

The Pakistan government insists he is alive and healthy. Jail officials say doctors check on him regularly. Yet his family tells a completely different story. They claim they haven't been allowed to see him for weeks. His son Kasim Khan publicly demanded proof that his father is still alive. This contradiction has created massive confusion and fear among millions of people who support him.

Why are these rumours spreading so fast? The answer is simple—Imran Khan has vanished from public view. For 845 days, he has been in detention. Recently, his family says he was moved to a "death cell" with zero contact with the outside world. No phone calls. No visitors. No news about his health. When someone powerful disappears like this, people's minds naturally start imagining the worst.Kasim Khan's statement on social media was heartbreaking. He said his father has spent six weeks in complete isolation. He and his brother haven't heard from Imran at all. He questioned why such extreme secrecy was necessary. If everything is fine, why not just allow family visits? Why hide him away? These are fair questions that deserve clear answers.

Imran's sister Aleema Khanum shared similar concerns with reporters. She revealed that the family used to visit him regularly at Adiala Jail, but now they're being blocked. Sometimes only one sister is allowed in. Sometimes nobody at all. She described how they wait outside for hours, only to be turned away. She also mentioned that Imran earlier spent three weeks without electricity or even books to read, even though Pakistan's own prison rules limit solitary confinement to just four days.

According to FirstPost, Imran Khan's family includes four sisters—Rubina, Aleema, Uzma, and Rani—all educated and accomplished women. His sons Sulaiman and Kasim live in the UK with their mother Jemima Goldsmith, his first wife. He was later married to journalist Reham Khan briefly, and now his current wife Bushra Bibi is also in jail facing legal cases. These family members are genuinely worried and frustrated.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari made an important point. He said the party doesn't believe the death rumours, but the rumours exist only because of the mysterious isolation. He asked a simple question: if the government wants to stop these rumours, why not just let the family visit? One meeting would instantly put all speculation to rest. Instead, the authorities seem to be making things worse by maintaining total silence.

The timing is suspicious too. This isolation reportedly began exactly when Pakistan's government was pushing major constitutional changes that would give more power to the army chief. Some believe Imran is being kept silent so he cannot speak out against these changes or influence public opinion. Whether that's true or not, the secrecy definitely looks intentional and raises serious doubts.

Pakistan's government adviser Rana Sanaullah Khan firmly denied all rumours. He said Imran's health is perfectly fine and being monitored. Jail officials also rejected claims of mistreatment. But words alone won't satisfy worried families or suspicious supporters. In today's world, people want visual proof—recent photos, video calls, or in-person visits. Without that, trust remains broken.

This entire situation highlights a bigger problem about human rights and transparency. When authorities keep someone—regardless of their crimes or political position—in such extreme isolation, it naturally creates doubt. International human rights organisations have already questioned Pakistan's treatment of political prisoners. Kasim Khan specifically called on foreign governments to intervene and ensure his father's safety.

So, did Imran Khan actually die? Almost certainly not. The government denies it, and there's zero credible evidence supporting the death claims. But the real scandal isn't the fake rumours—it's the conditions that allowed such rumours to flourish in the first place. When a 73-year-old former Prime Minister can be kept away from his family for weeks without explanation, something is deeply wrong.

Democracy thrives on transparency. Even prisoners—especially high-profile political ones—deserve basic rights and family contact. The Pakistani authorities should immediately allow verified family visits and release clear proof of Imran Khan's well-being. Until that happens, these wild rumours will keep spreading, trust in institutions will keep eroding, and the world will keep questioning what's really happening behind those prison walls.

The answer shouldn't be this complicated. Show him. Let his family meet him. End the speculation. It's that simple.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

