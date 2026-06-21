The deal that shocked the world: Iran forces America to back down

The war against Iran has finally ended, but not in the way Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had promised the world. The US and Iran signed a MoU. Now that the 14-point agreement is out, its actual contents look nothing like the loud and dramatic promises made when the fighting first began.

The war against Iran has finally ended, but not in the way Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had promised the world. On June 17, the United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding, called an MoU, which is simply a written agreement between two sides on what they will and will not do. This document officially closed a long and destructive war. But here is the surprising part. Now that the 14-point agreement is out, its actual contents look nothing like the loud and dramatic promises made when the fighting first began.

Only a few analysts had predicted this outcome. For years they kept saying the same thing, that Iran has a strong ability to survive pressure, just as it has done for decades. As far back as 2012, some experts had warned that bombs and missiles alone could never stop Iran's nuclear programme. They even said America itself knew this truth, and had quietly warned Israel that military action would not solve the problem.

When Trump and Netanyahu launched the campaign on February 28, their goals were huge. They wanted to fully destroy Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, cut off Iran's support to groups like Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, and even change the government in Tehran, which is called regime change. But the MoU shows that the White House quietly walked away from almost all of these big targets.

In the beginning, both Washington and Tel Aviv were extremely confident about their military power. After hitting more than 900 targets in the first waves of attack, both leaders kept claiming that Iran was finished, broken, and unable to fight back. Trump repeatedly said victory was very near and that Iran had no real strength left. He even told the Iranian people that their leaders would soon fall, and called on them to rise up and take control. Netanyahu spoke in the same tone, presenting the war as a grand mission to reshape the whole region.

But the ground reality told a different story. Yes, Iran suffered serious damage. Still, it kept its military and strategic strength alive. It quietly moved its equipment to safer places and kept hitting back with drones and missiles across the region. Strangely, the outside attacks did not break Iran. Instead, they pushed its people and leaders closer together, making the government more united and more determined than before.

What is actually inside the deal?

The terms of the MoU show that, in the end, America had to sit and talk with Iran as an equal country, not as a defeated enemy forced to surrender. The agreement goes against the original goals of the US-Israel side in three big ways. First, it clearly says the United States must respect Iran's borders and must not interfere in Iran's internal matters. For a side that spent months demanding regime change, this single line quietly accepts that the Islamic Republic is here to stay.

This is very similar to the 1981 Algiers Accords. Back then, in 1979, Iranian students had seized the US Embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. To end that crisis, America unfroze billions of dollars of Iranian money and promised to stay out of Iran's affairs, and Iran released the hostages. It remains one of the most important deals in the history of the two countries.

Interestingly, once it became clear that Iran's government was not falling, Trump changed his words. At the G7 summit he claimed he was never really focused on regime change, and even praised Iran's negotiators as wise, strong and intelligent.

The MoU also forces the United States to immediately lift its naval blockade and give special permissions that relax sanctions, so Iran can restart its oil exports without delay. The deal points to the release of up to 100 billion US dollars of Iran's blocked money, and the setting up of a 300 billion dollar fund to rebuild and develop the country. The lesson here is simple. Sanctions and blockades cannot last forever if the targeted country can still hit back and create pressure through its regional power. Experts had been writing about this since 2011, warning that sanctions, threats and war rarely solve such conflicts.

Iran's threat to block the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea route through which much of the world's oil passes, should also have been taken seriously. Closing it could shake the global economy.

What the deal leaves out?

Perhaps the most telling thing about the MoU is what is missing. It does not ask Iran to give up its ballistic missile programme. It does not ask Iran to cut ties with its allied groups in the region. And the ceasefire covers all fronts, which means the fighting in Lebanon must also stop. This is a real headache for Netanyahu, who badly wanted to keep a security zone in southern Lebanon.

A bigger shift in world politics

In the end, this agreement signals a major change. Despite a massive military campaign, the US and Israel could neither destroy Iran's military nor remove its government. It shows the clear limits of military force when it comes to achieving political goals. No amount of propaganda can hide facts that are proven by evidence.

The world is slowly moving towards a new balance, where many nations share influence instead of a few Western powers running everything. The MoU may one day be remembered as a turning point, the moment when threats and bombs gave way to talks, patience and peaceful compromise.



( Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)