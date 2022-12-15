Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, next in line for throne, suffers heart attack; unlikely to recover

Thailand princess collapsed while she was running, with authorities saying that she had suffered a heart attack and ‘might not recover’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, next in line for throne, suffers heart attack; unlikely to recover
Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha (Photo - Twitter)

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who is next in line to take the throne in the country, reportedly collapsed while she was out on a run. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was reportedly training her dogs in the northeast area of Bangkok when she suffered a heart attack.

Soon after she collapsed due to her ‘heart condition’, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was rushed to a nearby hospital and then flown to Bangkok in a helicopter for immediate treatment. Now, the Palace has said that she is “unlikely to recover.”

Thai King Vajiralongkorn likely flew in the helicopter with his 44-year-old daughter, whose condition has been described as “stable to an extent”. The Thai Royal Family has been vague about her health condition till now, but more information can be expected soon.

The Mirror claimed that as soon as Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed, CPR was done on her to revive her for “more than an hour”, but attempts failed. Reports also claimed that she was placed on an oxygen machine, and she is unlikely to recover.

Journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall tweeted, “Some sources are saying that despite CPR being carried out for more than an hour, there was no response and she has been put on an ECMO machine, which basically means she is dead but being artificially kept alive.”

The journalist further tweeted, “These events have huge repercussions for the Thai monarchy because it was assumed Bajrakitiyabha would be the next monarch or would be regent for her younger half-brother Dipangkorn who has autism and will not be able to reign alone.”

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest child of the Thai king from his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the senior officer in the King’s personal guard and is a part of his innermost circle ever since 2016.

While the official heir to the throne has not been announced by the Thai patriarch yet, it is believed that Princess Bajrakitiyabha is next in line due to her seniority and position in the kingdom.

READ | How Islam played a major role in disintegration of Pakistan in 1971 Indo-Pak war

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Chinese loan app's sextortion racket busted, used to threaten customers with sexually explicit photos
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.