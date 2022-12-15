Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, next in line for throne, suffers heart attack; unlikely to recover

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha (Photo - Twitter)

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who is next in line to take the throne in the country, reportedly collapsed while she was out on a run. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was reportedly training her dogs in the northeast area of Bangkok when she suffered a heart attack.

Soon after she collapsed due to her ‘heart condition’, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was rushed to a nearby hospital and then flown to Bangkok in a helicopter for immediate treatment. Now, the Palace has said that she is “unlikely to recover.”

Thai King Vajiralongkorn likely flew in the helicopter with his 44-year-old daughter, whose condition has been described as “stable to an extent”. The Thai Royal Family has been vague about her health condition till now, but more information can be expected soon.

The Mirror claimed that as soon as Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed, CPR was done on her to revive her for “more than an hour”, but attempts failed. Reports also claimed that she was placed on an oxygen machine, and she is unlikely to recover.

Journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall tweeted, “Some sources are saying that despite CPR being carried out for more than an hour, there was no response and she has been put on an ECMO machine, which basically means she is dead but being artificially kept alive.”

The journalist further tweeted, “These events have huge repercussions for the Thai monarchy because it was assumed Bajrakitiyabha would be the next monarch or would be regent for her younger half-brother Dipangkorn who has autism and will not be able to reign alone.”

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest child of the Thai king from his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the senior officer in the King’s personal guard and is a part of his innermost circle ever since 2016.

While the official heir to the throne has not been announced by the Thai patriarch yet, it is believed that Princess Bajrakitiyabha is next in line due to her seniority and position in the kingdom.

READ | How Islam played a major role in disintegration of Pakistan in 1971 Indo-Pak war