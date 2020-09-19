Thailand MP caught watching porn in Parliament, says woman was 'asking for help'

In an embarrassing incident, a member of the Parliament in Thailand was caught on camera watching pornographic images on his phone. However, his response when confronted was even bizarre.

Ronnathep Anuwat, the MP, was spotted scrolling through explicit images when the whole incident was caught on camera by the reporters sitting in the gallery, reports the Daily Mail.

When questioned, the politician told the local media that the woman in the photo was 'asking for help' and 'wanted money'. He even went on to say that he only looked at the photos to make sure that she was not in danger.

The lawmaker added that he wanted to 'observe the environment surrounding the girl in the picture' as he feared she was being harassed and was forced to take such pictures, the Metro quoted him as saying.

Eventually, he realised that the girl was 'asking for money' so he deleted all of the content, the MP from the ruling military Palang Pracharath Party said.

As per the local media, Anuwat viewed the images on his phone for around 10 minutes on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said since there are no rules about what the MPs watch on their phones when in the meeting room, the photos were a 'personal matter'.

No action will be taken against Anuwat as there has been no complaint from the MPs.