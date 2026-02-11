FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Thailand Mass shooting in school: Several people injured, shooter detained, hostages freed

An alleged mass shooting has taken place in a school with teachers and students "taken hostage". The police have detained the shooter and freed several hostages including students and teachers who were kept inside the school premises.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

An alleged mass shooting took place in Hat Yai district in southern Thailand on Wednesday. The police have detained the shooter and freed several hostages including students and teachers who were kept inside the school premises, Reuters reported. 

The shoorter, an 18-year-old man, Khem, entered the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province's Hat Yai on Wednesday morning with a gun, the provincial administration stated on social media. "The perpetrator has been captured," Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon told Reuters.

Another police official said that at least three people were injured in the incident. Similar incidents have taken place in Thailand where a former police officer killed 36 people, including 22 children, in a gun-and-knife attack at a nursery in the country's east in 2022.

Many videos of the incident have surfaced on social media showing students and others escaping the incident area. 
Witnesses said the gunman had been seeking a teacher who had previously disciplined his younger sister, a student at the school, and had threatened violence if the teacher did not meet him.

 

 

 

 

