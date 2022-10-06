Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre

In a mass shooting at a children's daycare centre in Thailand on Thursday, a former policeman killed 34 people. According to the media, the shooter afterwards shot and killed himself.

Police stated in a statement that there were 22 children among the victims in addition to adults.

Police had said that a manhunt for the gunman was underway, and a government spokeswoman claimed that the prime minister had notified all agencies to find the offender.

Despite the high percentage of gun ownership relative to certain other nations in the region and the prevalence of illegal firearms, mass shootings are uncommon in Thailand.

In a four-location shooting spree in 2020, a soldier enraged over a property deal gone bad killed at least 29 individuals and injured 57 more.

