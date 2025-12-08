Thailand launches air strike on Cambodia amid rising border tensions, 1 killed and several injured; Here's what we know so far

Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 318-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk; Check area-wise pollution levels
WORLD
A Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured after Thailand carried out air strikes along the disputed Cambodia border. Cambodia condemned the attacks as a violation of the ceasefire signed in October 2025. Tensions remain high amid historical territorial disputes and prior clashes.
A Thai soldier was killed and four others injured after Thailand launched air strikes along its contested border with Cambodia, according to a Thai army spokesperson. The strikes come amid renewed tensions, with both nations accusing each other of violating the ceasefire agreement in the region.
Thai army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree stated that 'the Army received reports of attacks on Thai soldiers using supporting fire weapons, resulting in one fatality and four wounded.'
Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the attacks, reporting that Thai forces struck the Cambodian positions in the An Ses area of Preah Vihear province early on December 8, 2025, around 5:04 AM.
The ministry emphasised that Cambodian forces did not retaliate and are closely monitoring the situation. In its statement, Cambodia strongly condemned the actions, describing them as 'inhumane and brutal' and a 'grave violation' of the joint agreement signed between the two countries.
The declaration referenced the Joint Declaration signed on October 26, 2025, by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, witnessed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was serving as ASEAN’s rotating chair at the time.
Thailand and Cambodia have a longstanding border dispute dating back to French colonial-era maps. Both nations claim several historical temples along the boundary, leading to recurring tensions.
Earlier this year, in July 2025, clashes between the two armies lasted five days, resulting in 43 deaths and displacing roughly 300,000 people before a truce was established. The ceasefire was later reinforced in October during talks facilitated by President Trump and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, outlining measures to prevent further escalation.
While Cambodia has refrained from retaliating, the situation remains tense, with both countries maintaining a strong military presence along the border. Observers have warned that renewed skirmishes could escalate unless diplomatic engagement is swiftly restored.
The recent air strikes highlight the fragility of peace along the Thailand-Cambodia border and underscore the need for continued international mediation to prevent further casualties and displacement.