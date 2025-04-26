The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online form is divided into three sections. The first section requires travellers to provide their personal information, including basic details such as name, nationality, and passport information.

Thailand introduces a new travel regulation requiring all non-Thai nationals to fill out the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before entering the country. This new regulation is designed to enhance the overall experience for both tourists and residents, making entry into Thailand more efficient. From May 1, non-Thai nationals entering Thailand by land, air, or sea must submit the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online before arrival. The travellers need to submit their TDAC 72 hours or 3 days before arrival.

What is TDAC?

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online form is divided into three sections. The first section requires travellers to provide their personal information, including basic details such as name, nationality, and passport information. The second section focuses on travel and accommodation details, where travellers need to provide trip information, including flight and hotel details. The third section asks about the traveller's health status, including any illnesses or ongoing treatment. After filling out the form, it undergoes validation to ensure accuracy and completeness.

How to fill TDAC form?

Here are the steps to fill out TDAC:

1. Visit: (link unavailable)

2. Click: "Arrival Card"

3. Enter Personal Info: Including First & last name, Date of birth, Nationality and Passport number

4. Fill in the travel Details: Including Arrival date, Transportation, Hotel address, Purpose of visit

5. Enter Health Status: Includes Current health condition, Countries visited in the last 14 days

6. Review & Submit

7. Download your TDAC after submission



After submission, the form will be validated to ensure accuracy and completeness. Once the verification is done, the system will send a digital card to the registered email. It has to be presented to the immigration counter upon arrival in Thailand.

Further, In Thailand, foreigners staying over 90 days must notify the nearest immigration office in writing about their place of stay every 90 days. This should be done as soon as possible after each 90-day period expires.