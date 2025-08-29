Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, know 7 other countries besides India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video
WORLD
The Ramayana is not just India’s epic, but a cultural treasure celebrated across Asia. From Thailand’s Ramakien and Cambodia’s Reamker to Indonesia’s Wayang Kulit and Myanmar’s Yama Zatdaw, this timeless tale of dharma and devotion continues to inspire traditions worldwide.
The Ramayana is one of the most influential epics in the world, known for its timeless themes of dharma, loyalty, and the triumph of good over evil. While deeply rooted in Indian culture, the Ramayana has crossed borders and become an integral part of the traditions, art, and performances of many Asian countries. From temple carvings to shadow puppetry, this epic continues to inspire people far beyond India.
In Thailand, the Ramayana is known as Ramakien. It is adapted into Thai culture, with unique interpretations of characters like Hanuman. The story is depicted in classical dances, murals at Bangkok’s Grand Palace, and stage dramas, making it a vital part of Thai identity.
The Cambodian adaptation, Reamker, highlights moral lessons of love and loyalty. It is showcased in stone carvings at Angkor Wat and performed through dance dramas that are still popular today.
In Nepal, the Ramayana holds immense significance as Janakpur is believed to be Goddess Sita’s birthplace. Festivals like Ram Navami are celebrated with devotion, and temples across Nepal preserve the storytelling tradition of the epic.
Indonesia’s Hindu heritage keeps the Ramayana alive through the famous Ramayana Ballet at Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta and traditional Wayang Kulit shadow puppetry. It remains central to Balinese and Javanese culture.
In Laos, the Ramayana is called Phra Lak Phra Lam. The narrative is infused with Buddhist philosophy and is performed through folk tales, dance, and music.
In Malaysia, the Ramayana is celebrated in Wayang Kulit performances. Though practised by Hindu communities, its influence extends into local theatre and folklore.
In Myanmar, the Ramayana is known as Yama Zatdaw and is often called the “national play.” Traditional operas and dance performances keep the epic alive in Burmese culture.
