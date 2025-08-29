Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, know 7 other countries besides India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions

The Ramayana is not just India’s epic, but a cultural treasure celebrated across Asia. From Thailand’s Ramakien and Cambodia’s Reamker to Indonesia’s Wayang Kulit and Myanmar’s Yama Zatdaw, this timeless tale of dharma and devotion continues to inspire traditions worldwide.

The Ramayana is one of the most influential epics in the world, known for its timeless themes of dharma, loyalty, and the triumph of good over evil. While deeply rooted in Indian culture, the Ramayana has crossed borders and become an integral part of the traditions, art, and performances of many Asian countries. From temple carvings to shadow puppetry, this epic continues to inspire people far beyond India.

Thailand - The Ramakien

In Thailand, the Ramayana is known as Ramakien. It is adapted into Thai culture, with unique interpretations of characters like Hanuman. The story is depicted in classical dances, murals at Bangkok’s Grand Palace, and stage dramas, making it a vital part of Thai identity.

Cambodia - The Reamker

The Cambodian adaptation, Reamker, highlights moral lessons of love and loyalty. It is showcased in stone carvings at Angkor Wat and performed through dance dramas that are still popular today.

Nepal - The Birthplace of Goddess Sita

In Nepal, the Ramayana holds immense significance as Janakpur is believed to be Goddess Sita’s birthplace. Festivals like Ram Navami are celebrated with devotion, and temples across Nepal preserve the storytelling tradition of the epic.

Indonesia - Wayang Kulit and Ramayana Ballet

Indonesia’s Hindu heritage keeps the Ramayana alive through the famous Ramayana Ballet at Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta and traditional Wayang Kulit shadow puppetry. It remains central to Balinese and Javanese culture.

Laos - Phra Lak Phra Lam

In Laos, the Ramayana is called Phra Lak Phra Lam. The narrative is infused with Buddhist philosophy and is performed through folk tales, dance, and music.

Malaysia - Wayang Kulit

In Malaysia, the Ramayana is celebrated in Wayang Kulit performances. Though practised by Hindu communities, its influence extends into local theatre and folklore.

Myanmar - Yama Zatdaw

In Myanmar, the Ramayana is known as Yama Zatdaw and is often called the “national play.” Traditional operas and dance performances keep the epic alive in Burmese culture.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Charuthi 2025: 5 timeless stories of Lord Ganesha in Indian mythology you must know