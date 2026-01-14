Thailand crane collapse: At least 22 killed, over 30 injured as passenger train from Bangkok derails, rescue operation underway

Karan Aujla's wife Palak makes STRONG statement, amid extra marital affairs allegations, shares this on internet, it is...
WORLD
A devastating train accident occurred in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 30 injured. The train, traveling from the capital city of Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, was derailed after a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed onto it.
The accident took place at around 9:05 am in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, approximately 230 km northeast of Bangkok. The crane, which was part of the high-speed rail project, hit the passing train, causing it to derail and catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and rescue teams were deployed to the scene.
The Thai government's Public Relations Department reported that many passengers were trapped in the carriages, and multiple rescue teams were working to free them. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local police chief Thatchapon Chinnawong confirmed that at least 22 people were killed in the accident, while several reports earlier put the death toll at 12.
The cause of the crane collapse is still unknown, and an investigation is expected to be launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Thailand's rail network and the high-speed rail project, which is being constructed with Chinese assistance.
Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said 195 passengers were aboard the train, and that efforts to identify the deceased were ongoing.
The crane was involved in a $5.4 billion high-speed rail project connecting Bangkok and Kunming in China through Laos, a key project backed by Beijing as part of its Belt and Road program, with a target completion date of 2028.
Thailand has a history of accidents in the industrial and construction sectors, often linked to lax safety standard enforcement; authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of Wednesday's fatal collapse.