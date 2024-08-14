Thailand Constitutional Court removes PM Srettha Thavisin from office due to...

The Constitutional Court of Thailand has sacked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The Consitutional Court of Thailand, on Wednesday, i.e., August 14, removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for violating the Consitution and breaching rules of ethics in connection with a cabinet appointment of a lawyer who served jail terms.

The Court remarked that Thavisin had grossly breached rules of ethics.

Notably, Srettha Thavisin becomes the fourth Thai Prime Minister in the past 16 years to be sacked following the court verdicts.

Belonging to the party named 'Pheu Thai', Thavisin had assumed office in 2023, after securing a parliamentary votes.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.