Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia after US President Donald Trump's intervention

Leaders from Thailand and Cambodia are set to meet in Malaysia on Monday in an effort to defuse the deadly border conflict, even as both countries continue to accuse each other of renewed artillery strikes in contested territories, Al Jazeera reported. According to Al Jazeera, citing Malaysian authorities, Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will head Bangkok's delegation for the negotiations, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expected to participate in the meeting. Malaysia, currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has offered to mediate the crisis, which has claimed over 30 lives in recent days, including civilians from both countries.



Thai and Cambodian leaders to meet today

The situation worsened after both sides exchanged artillery fire along disputed sections of their 817 km shared border, Al Jazeera reported. Last week, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim proposed a ceasefire and urged both nations to resolve their issues diplomatically. Despite initial signs of progress following US President Donald Trump's calls to both leaders urging a ceasefire, hostilities resumed just hours later. Cambodia confirmed its support for Trump's appeal, while Thailand stated that peace talks could not proceed as long as Cambodian forces were allegedly targeting Thai civilians, a claim Phnom Penh rejected.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence accused Thailand of launching artillery and ground attacks near several border locations, including historic temple sites, as reported by Al Jazeera. A ministry spokesperson reported damage to ancient temple complexes due to shelling. The Thai military countered by alleging that Cambodian troops had fired into residential areas and were preparing long-range rocket launchers for further attacks. The long-standing border dispute primarily revolves around sovereignty claims over historic sites, particularly the ancient Hindu temples of Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear, as per Al Jazeera.



Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia

Although the International Court of Justice in 1962 ruled that Preah Vihear belongs to Cambodia, tensions flared again in 2008 when Cambodia sought UNESCO World Heritage status for the temple, leading to years of sporadic clashes. With tensions still high, Monday's talks in Kuala Lumpur are seen as a crucial step toward preventing further escalation.

