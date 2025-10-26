Thailand, Cambodia sign 'historic' peace deal brokered by Trump in Malaysia

Thailand and Cambodia signed an expanded ceasefire deal on Sunday (October 26, 2025) in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump calls it a ‘historic’ peace deal as the two nations have ended their long-standing border dispute that killed over two dozen people.

The Thailand-Cambodia peace deal marks a formal step toward halting hostilities and restoring peace along their disputed border. The agreement dubbed "KL PEACE Accord" was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.



Trump brokers Thailand-Cambodia peace deal, calls it 'historic'

Trump’s trade pressure has led to a ceasefire in late July, ending five days of clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. ned in July to bring an end to their deadly five-day border conflict. The ceasefire came shortly after Trump warned that their war would endanger their respective trade deals and tariff negotiations with the US.



Speaking at the event, President Trump said, "This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand."

The peace deal signing was coupled with Trump's announcement of a US trade deal with Cambodia and a minerals agreement with Thailand. "We do transactions, lots of them, with both nations as long as they live in peace. And I really feel that when we make deals, we see two countries that we do a lot of business with... we have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars,” he said, according to BBC.



He concluded, "On behalf of the United States, I'm proud to help settle this conflict, and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper, and thrive in safety, security, and peace."

The declaration reinforces the ceasefire understanding reached in July following talks between Thailand and Cambodia. It also formalises the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team to monitor compliance and prevent renewed clashes in the border zones. The peace deal marks a milestone in ASEAN's regional diplomacy, reflecting the bloc's commitment to conflict prevention, stability and cooperation under Malaysia's 2025 Chairmanship, with its theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability" as per a report in the official news agency Bernama.

Cambodia-Thailand border conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have long been in dispute over their 817-kilometre border, with recent tensions flaring into a military confrontation on July 24. A central part of the dispute has been competing claims of ownership of the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, which are perched on the Dangrek Mountains that form a natural border between Cambodia and Thailand. In 2011, severe clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces in the vicinity of the Preah Vihear temple resulted in at least 16 deaths. This prompted the UN Security Council to hold a private meeting on February 14, 2011, and to issue a press statement on the same day.



