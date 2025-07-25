Thailand-Cambodia Clash: BIG statement by Thailand amid ongoing conflict with Cambodia, says, 'US, China offered to...'

At least 14 Thais have been killed while over 100,000 people have fled amid escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Bangkok said on Friday, as per local media reports.

Thailand is seeking a bilateral solution to end the conflict with Cambodia, said Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej, Reuters reported. As per the report, Bangkok has rejected mediation efforts from third parties to end the conflict with Phnom Penh.

Rather, it insisted that Cambodia cease attacks and resolve the crisis through bilateral means. Although the United States, China and Malaysia, which is the current chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, offered to facilitate dialogue, Bangkok is seeking a bilateral solution to the conflict, said the report.

Thailand-Cambodia clash

At least 14 Thais have been killed while over 100,000 people have fled amid escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, Bangkok said on Friday, as per local media reports. Bangkok Post cited the Thai interior ministry as saying that over 100,000 people from four border provinces of the country had been moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters, while the kingdom's health ministry announced that the death toll had risen to 14- thirteen civilians and one soldier.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has warned that clashes with Cambodia "could develop into war", but added, "for now it remains limited to clashes. "Thailand's Royal Army has denied reports from Cambodia that it targeted an ancient Hindu Temple in the Cambodian province of Preah Vihear, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"The accusation by the Cambodian side that Preah Vihear Temple was damaged by the Thai attack is a clear distortion of the facts," the Thai-language statement posted on X by the military said, as per Al Jazeera.

"The Royal Thai Army would like to state that the operations of the Thai military forces have a clear goal of retaliating only against the Cambodian military forces, and are not targeting civilian areas or any locations unrelated to the military operation in any way," it added.

In 2013, a UN court ruled in favour of Cambodia in a long-running dispute with Thailand over the jurisdiction of land around the ancient temple, fuelling tensions between Phnom Penh and Bangkok. Exchanges of gunfire, shelling and rocket fire marked the fighting that began on July 24 in the long-disputed border areas. Both nations accused each other of starting the military clashes and have downgraded their diplomatic relations since Wednesday.

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Friday, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urging both countries to exercise maximum restraint, as per a UN spokesperson.

With inputs from ANI