Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash: Which religion do people follow in these Southeast Asian nations? Majority follows...

In a recent development, Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy gunfire along their shared border on Thursday. Several people have been reported dead in the violent clash, most of whom were civilians. Both sides used small arms, artillery shells, and rockets during the fighting.

According to Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri, clashes are ongoing in at least six areas along the border. Meanwhile, Cambodia has written a letter to the United Nations Security Council, informing them about the tense situation. This border conflict has drawn global attention to the two Southeast Asian nations.

Thailand and Cambodia are predominantly Buddhist countries. Over 90% of Thailand’s population follows Buddhism, while in Cambodia, the number is even higher at 97%. Both countries follow the Theravada tradition of Buddhism, which also shows influence from Hindu beliefs.

In Thailand, Buddhism plays a key role in daily life and culture. In Cambodia too, Buddhist monks, monasteries, and rituals form an essential part of everyday life. Buddhism is officially recognised as the state religion of Cambodia and has been practiced there since at least the 5th century CE, according to reports.

Other religions such as Islam, Christianity, and tribal animism also exist in Cambodia, although they form a small part of the population.

Thailand and Cambodia have relatively smaller populations compared to some of their Asian neighbours.