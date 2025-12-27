Thailand, Cambodia agree on 'immediate' ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes; Here's all you need to know

Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following weeks of intense border clashes that killed over 100 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. The ceasefire, effective from 12:00 pm on Saturday, aims to de-escalate tensions and pave the way for peaceful discussions and region

Cambodia and Thailand have reached an agreement for an immediate ceasefire, effective at 12:00 noon (local time) on Saturday, following weeks of intense border clashes. These violent confrontations have claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than half a million people along their shared border. The ceasefire agreement aims to de-escalate tensions and set the stage for peaceful discussions.

Ceasefire Agreement and Key Details

The ceasefire agreement was formalised during the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting held at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard International Point of Entry between the two nations. Both sides emphasised the importance of negotiating in a manner that reflects trust, sincerity, good faith, and mutual respect. The Joint Statement outlined that the discussions would be conducted under the principles of the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Under the ceasefire terms, both nations have agreed to halt all military operations, including the use of weapons against civilians, civilian infrastructure, or military targets. The agreement also forbids unprovoked firing, troop movements, or advances toward the opposing side’s positions. Both governments pledged to uphold the ceasefire at all costs and not violate the terms of the agreement.

Humanitarian Cooperation and Demining Efforts

As part of the de-escalation process, the Joint Statement also highlights cooperation on humanitarian efforts, particularly in the area of landmine clearance. Both Cambodia and Thailand reaffirmed their obligations under the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel mines. A Joint Coordinating Task Force (JCTF) will be responsible for coordinating demining efforts along the border, which will be conducted according to agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

The agreement also includes cooperation in combating transnational crimes, such as cyber scams and human trafficking. Both nations agreed to enhance their collaborative efforts in tackling these issues, which have become growing concerns in the region.

Confidence-Building and Next Steps

As a step toward rebuilding trust, the statement announced that 18 Cambodian soldiers would be returned after 72 hours of a peaceful ceasefire. This move is aligned with the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration made on October 26 and is seen as a confidence-building measure to ensure that the ceasefire holds.

The meeting was co-chaired by Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand’s Minister of Defence, General Nattaphon Narkphanit, with ASEAN serving as observers. Both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and in accordance with international norms.

ASEAN’s Role in Mediation

This ceasefire agreement follows increasing regional concerns over the violence at the Cambodia-Thailand border, and ASEAN's mediation efforts have played a critical role in ensuring both countries commit to a peaceful resolution. With the agreement in place, there is hope for renewed stability and cooperation between the two nations moving forward.