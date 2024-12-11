Now, Indians can also enjoy Thailand's visa-on-arrival facility that has gained popularity as a destination among Indians. Indian tourists still go to Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui, but there is much more interest now in weddings and honeymoons.

Starting January 1, 2025, Indian passport holders will be able to apply for Thai visas through a newly introduced e-visa system, the Thai Embassy in New Delhi announced. The e-visa system will also allow offline payment options for visa fees, according to a statement reported by news agency ANI.

The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement," the embassy said while clarifying that it expects applicants to pay the application fee, which is not refunded, and will outline separate details on how to do offline payments later. Subsequently, the embassy and Consulates-General will provide further details with regard to the system related to e-visa, it added.

Now, Indians can also enjoy Thailand's visa-on-arrival facility that has gained popularity as a destination among Indians. Indian tourists still go to Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui, but there is much more interest now in weddings and honeymoons. In 2019, the country witnessed a high of over 2 million Indians visiting it. The inflow of Indian tourists has risen steadily post-pandemic, boosting Thailand's tourism-dependent economy.

On the same day, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government introduced household debt solutions that aim at the country's soaring household debt, which now reaches $500 billion, the highest household debt in Southeast Asia.

More than 1.9 million borrowers, bearing collective debts of 890 billion baht ($26 billion in aggregate from housing, automobile and small-to-medium business loans) will be covered with the measures. They would thus become eligible to pay low interest and to pay amortised principal installments over three years. This is in what the officials of Thailand's Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand have promised to carry out in easing financial pressure and stabilizing the economy amidst growing concerns over high debt.