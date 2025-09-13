Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Text messages, bullet inscription, family members: CHILLING details of how FBI arrested Tyler Robinson for Charlie Kirk's murder after 33-hour manhunt

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead, during a Turning Point USA speech at Utah Valley University. FBI arrested 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson of Washington County. Here are the Chilling details of how FBI arrested Tyler Robinson for Charlie Kirk's murder after 33-hour manhunt.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Text messages, bullet inscription, family members: CHILLING details of how FBI arrested Tyler Robinson for Charlie Kirk's murder after 33-hour manhunt
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead, during a Turning Point USA speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. After 33 hours of intense manhunt, the suspected gunman was declared to be in custody by President Trump, saying 'i think we hav him.'

FBI arrested 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson of Washington County on Friday, September 13. As per FBI, he was turned in by his own family member-friend, who alerted law enforcement. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said, ' I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing.'

Text messages, Inscriptions on Gun led to his arrest

As per news reports, Tyler was identified by his father in the surveillance footages and images released by FBI. The father, James Robinson confronted his son, and later Tyler confessed of being the man in the photos. However, Tyler said that he would rather die by suicide, instead of surrendering and facing arrest. Feared of his son's life, his father sought help from a family youth pastor, who later turned in him.

During his manhunt, Investigators said that unfired casings were recovered near the crime scene, which has inscriptions on them, including 'Hey fascist! Catch!' and 'Oh, Bella ciao.' Other inscription were in reference to internet and gaming culture, including a Helldivers II controller input sequence and the phrase 'Notices bulges OWO what’s this?', commonly used in online role-play communities.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that Tyler's roommate also provided investigators with online messages on the discord sent by Tyler. These messages said, he has hidden the gun 'in a bush wrapped in a towel.' He also described changing clothes after the shooting. Authorities then recovered a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action rifle with a scope, chambered in 30-06 caliber, in a wooded area. 

Officials said that one of the family member confessed that Robinson had “become more political in recent years.” Robinson was a registered voter with no party affiliation. Once during a family dinner, he was speaking critically of Kirk ahead of his scheduled speech at Utah Valley University. Robinson said, 'Kirk is full of hate and spreading hate.'

Who is Tyler Robinson?

Tyler Robinson, 22, is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in Washington county,. He also briefly attended Utah State University (USU) for one semester in 2021, for a pre-engineering major. Hoever, he then took a leave of absence for an undisclosed reason.

As per Robinson’s mother soical account (now deactivated), Robinson is the oldest of three boys. That account said Robinson’s mother was a social worker. While his father is the principal of a company that makes stone countertops, according to state records.

