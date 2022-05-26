Texas teen shared CHILLING plan on Facebook before shooting in elementary school

Reuters Photo

The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.

Governor Greg Abbott said that the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in Texas.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media "posts". According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot her, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.

However, the social media giant denied Abbott's allegation that the gunman at a Texas elementary school posted publicly about the attack on its platform. In a statement, Facebook said those "were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred."

"We are closely cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation," said Andy Stone, spokesman for Facebook's parent company Meta. Seventeen people were also injured in the attack. Abbott said that Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

"Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday," the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor this year, interrupted the press conference, calling the shooting "totally predictable when you choose not to do anything".

O'Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O'Rourke.