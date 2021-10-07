Texas school shooting: Multiple people injured, 18-year-old shooter arrested

A violent and tense situation arose in a school in Texas yesterday when a student opened fire on his peers inside the school premises. This incident took place at Timberview High School in Arlington, which falls in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

According to reports, the student opened fire inside the school after getting into a fight with other students and pulled out a gun in anger. The school shooting left several people injured, but no fatalities have been reported by the authorities yet.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye, during a press conference, said that two people had been shot and two more had been injured due to unspecific reasons. He further said that three out of the four were taken to the hospital, while the fourth refused medical treatment.

The 18-year-old suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, fled the scene initially but then turned himself into the police hours after the incident happened. The official said that the 18-year-old student will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Soon after the authorities arrived at the scene, the students of the school were evacuated safely and placed in a performing arts centre nearby to meet their parents. The school shooting happened just a few days after a shooting in a Houston charter school.

There have been a total of 21 school shootings in the US this year, as per reports. The deadliest school shooting in Texas took place in May 2018 when a 17-year-old man opened fire on students, resulting to 10 deaths and multiple people getting injured.

