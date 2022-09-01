Search icon
Texas confirms first death from Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:06 AM IST

The first case of monkeypox death in Texas has been confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday. The patient was an adult Harris County resident who had severe immunocompromised. To ascertain what part monkeypox played in the fatality, the case is currently being investigated.
 
“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.” Monkeypox infection is typically painful but not life-threatening for most patients, according to a statement from the Health Services.
 
If someone has a fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, or a fresh, unexplained rash, they should speak to their doctor. When diagnosed with monkeypox, a person should remain at home and refrain from close contact with people until the rash has completely healed, the scabs have peeled off, and a new layer of healthy skin has grown.
 
Since the global outbreak of monkeypox started this year, 15 people have died in eight different countries, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Prior to this, deaths were reported in the Central African Republic, Ghana, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, India, and Spain.
