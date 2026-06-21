Tesla using self-driving feature crashes into Texas home, kills 76-year-old woman; probe underway

A 76-year-old Texas woman, Martha Avila, died after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into her home. Investigators said the vehicle was reportedly using an automated driving assistance system.

A 76-year-old woman was killed after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into her home in Texas on Friday night, with investigators examining whether the vehicle's automated driving assistance system was active at the time of the incident.

The victim, identified as Martha Avila, was inside her residence when the vehicle slammed through the wall and struck her. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

Driver injured, cooperating with the investigation

The driver, Michael Butler, also sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Officials from the Harris County Sheriff's Office said there were no immediate signs of intoxication. Butler is cooperating with investigators as they work to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

Tesla reportedly veered off-road

According to investigators, the Tesla was operating with an automated driving assistance system when the accident occurred.

Authorities said the vehicle failed to stay within its lane, left the roadway, and crashed into a brick home on Rose Hollow Lane near Westgreen Boulevard and Highland Knolls in the Katy area of western Harris County.

'Butler's Tesla entered through the brick residence at a high rate of speed and struck Martha Avila, who was inside the home,' the sheriff's office said.

Neighbours describe shocking scene

Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be travelling at a high speed moments before impact.

Bryan Diaz, a neighbour, told local media that the Tesla did not appear to slow down before crashing into the property.

The force of the collision caused significant damage to the home and left residents stunned.

Family mourns tragic loss

Avila's family said they are struggling to process the tragedy and are searching for answers about what caused the crash.

Jennifer Barbour, Avila's daughter, told local media she was in the backyard when she heard what sounded like an explosion.

'Her life was cut short,' Barbour said while reflecting on the sudden loss of her mother.

Investigation ongoing

Authorities have not yet determined whether the vehicle's automated driving system played a role in the crash. Investigators continue to review evidence as they seek to establish exactly what happened before the Tesla left the roadway and struck the home.