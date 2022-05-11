Tesla, Microsoft to cover travel cost of employees seeking abortion; Amazon to pay $4,000

Tesla has announced that its health insurance benefits to employees include travel and lodging support.

The private sector is responding to a draft opinion suggesting the US Supreme Court would abolish the right to abortion, by extending healthacare facilities to employees. Several of the country's corporate bigwigs have announced they will pay their employees allowance to undergo the medical procedure should they require travelling. Microsoft corporation is the latest to join the list companies covering the travel expenses of employees who seek out-of-state abortions.

Fox Business on Wednesday quoted the company in a Bloomberg story. The software giant said in a statement that it supports the healthcare of their employees and families, including abortion, "regardless of where they live across the United States.

The company said its healthcare support will also include travel expenses for those who live where access to care is limited in availability.

According to pro-choice group Guttmacher Institute, 26 states may ban abortion should the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Ries v Wade decision. This would mean most employees in these states may have to travel to other states in order to undergo the procedure.

Tesla has announced that its health insurance benefits to employees include travel and lodging support for those who seek healthcare services in other states.

Citigroup, in a regulatory filing, pledged it will provide travel expenses to employees due to changes in reproductive laws in some US states.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon is already reimbursing $4,000 every year as travel allowance to employees seeking healthcare facilities outside the 100-mile-limit from home.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are also considering extending the benefit.