G20 Summit: Traffic curbs in place, police urge people to use metro, details here

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins in Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next 3 days; check state-wise forecast here

G20 Summit restrictions: What’s open and closed from September 8-10 in Delhi; here’s all you need to know

Reasons why physiotherapy is important for after injury

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Amid protests, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan will not be released in Bangladesh? Here's what we know

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban on Donald Trump

Following the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Twitter suspended Trump's account for inciting violence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.

Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter's Trump ban was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme. He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.

Twitter banned Trump's account in January 2021 for incitement of violence following the Jan 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump had previously said that he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth, Trump told the network. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Musk's remarks.

