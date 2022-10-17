Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains why people 'should never fear' air turbulence

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has provided explanations for why air turbulence is not a major problem and why passengers shouldn't be frightened by it.

Air turbulence happens when two air masses that are interacting are travelling at vastly different speeds. Even if it usually simply results in a bumpy flight, it is nonetheless one of the things that makes some individuals decide to stop flying.

Elon Musk claimed that one should not be afraid of turbulence because the plane is not likely to crash in response to a video showing aeroplane wings in turbulence. A commercial airliner's wings can resist incredibly strong stresses and can bend to 'insane proportions,' he added.

Airplane wings aren't some rigid chunks of metal: in fact, they probably have a bit more flex than you'd expect. This is the behavior of a Boeing 747's wing in a turbulence



[read more: https://t.co/1GiUoJgGpU]

[source: https://t.co/IpdlcvTYef]pic.twitter.com/3dqjaVXgPT October 14, 2022

Speaking about air turbulence, experts recently revealedhow it's possible that in the near future, climate change may only increase turbulence. Professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in the UK, Paul Williams, attracted attention to a particular kind of turbulence known as 'clear air turbulence.' He stated that, in contrast to turbulence brought on by clouds or thunderstorms, turbulence in pure air occurs unexpectedly and is challenging to avoid.

By the years 2050–2080, 'clear-air turbulence,' the most intense kind of turbulence, will increase considerably around the world, especially along the busiest flight routes, according to Mr Williams' prediction. He added that this does not, however, imply that flying will be any less safe. He clarified that simply the typical period of turbulence would increase.