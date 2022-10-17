Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains why people 'should never fear' air turbulence

According to Elon Musk, a commercial airliner's wings can endure incredibly strong forces and may bend to 'insane amounts.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains why people 'should never fear' air turbulence
Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains why people 'should never fear' air turbulence

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has provided explanations for why air turbulence is not a major problem and why passengers shouldn't be frightened by it.

Air turbulence happens when two air masses that are interacting are travelling at vastly different speeds. Even if it usually simply results in a bumpy flight, it is nonetheless one of the things that makes some individuals decide to stop flying.

Elon Musk claimed that one should not be afraid of turbulence because the plane is not likely to crash in response to a video showing aeroplane wings in turbulence. A commercial airliner's wings can resist incredibly strong stresses and can bend to 'insane proportions,' he added.

Speaking about air turbulence, experts recently revealedhow it's possible that in the near future, climate change may only increase turbulence. Professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in the UK, Paul Williams, attracted attention to a particular kind of turbulence known as 'clear air turbulence.' He stated that, in contrast to turbulence brought on by clouds or thunderstorms, turbulence in pure air occurs unexpectedly and is challenging to avoid.

By the years 2050–2080, 'clear-air turbulence,' the most intense kind of turbulence, will increase considerably around the world, especially along the busiest flight routes, according to Mr Williams' prediction. He added that this does not, however, imply that flying will be any less safe. He clarified that simply the typical period of turbulence would increase.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in blue suit, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting win
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.