Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops BOMBSHELL, 'War in 5 or 10 years', internet says, 'Grok why...'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dropped a bombshell tweet on his X account, mongering fear of an 'inevitable war'. He stated that in 5 or 10 years, a world is going to experience a major war or conflict leaving internet in shock.

In a post on X, Elon Musk posted, “War is inevitable. 5 years, 10 at most," implying that a war is soon to occur, but he did not explained further what he really meant. Elon Musk wrote this post, while replying to a thread where the discussion on nuclear deterrence and global governance.

It started with an X user Marko Jukic posted, 'In 10+ years of hoping for positive developments in governance, empirically we have only gotten obvious improvements in, like, El Salvador, and that’s it. “Gross Domestic Governance” is stagnant or negative everywhere. We are living through a global governance great depression.'

To which, Hunter Ash replied, Possibly my bleakest take (that I hope is wrong) is that governments all suck now because nuclear weapons prevent war, or even the credible threat of war, between major powers. So there’s no external/evolutionary/market pressure on governments to not suck. On Hunter's post, Elon Musk shared his thoughts.

Internet reacts

One user commenting on the thread said, 'Grok, why does he say it is inevitable?' Second user said, 'Care to elaborate on the CAUSE.'

Third user said, 'What’s the logic behind a direct conflict between the U.S. and China when a proxy war is possible?'