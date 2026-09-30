'Terrorists wanted to crash Flydubai's plane to kill Israelis', says Israel Security Minister

Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv made emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia after co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian Captain and tried to crash plane with 150 Israelis. Plane dived from 34,000 to 16,600 feet in 2 mins, sent hijack signals.

The flydubai incident in which a plane travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted and made safe emergency landing in Saudi Arabia was a "terrorist" attack, claims Israel.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's security minister, said that "terrorist" wanted to crash Flydubai's FZ1073 plane to kill Israelis, according to AFP.

However, initially, Doron Spielman, who is spokesperson for Israeli prime minister's office, had told Reuters that incident was not believed to have been hijacking and described it as a "different incident".

Earlier, two Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters, said Israel's current assessment was that incident was attempted "terror attack" and was not related to any mental health issue involving either of pilots.

What happened? FZ1073 dived 17000 feet in 2 minutes

Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, diverted to Saudi Arabia while flying over Jordanian airspace. Aircraft transmitted general emergency signal, followed by another emergency signal indicating possible unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Boeing 737, which Israeli media reported was carrying around 150 Israeli passengers, then transmitted initial general emergency signal again before eventually landing at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, according to Flightradar24.

Incident reportedly saw aircraft descend from altitude of around 34,000 feet to approximately 16,600 feet over northwestern Saudi Arabia in just over two minutes.

Initially, incident was seen as hijacking attempt but later spokesperson from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that there was no hijack scare.

Passenger says it was 'suicide attack'

A passenger on plane spoke to reporters on speakerphone, with her mother holding phone, and said co-pilot had tried to kill pilot and carry out suicide attack.

"The co-pilot tried to murder the pilot and basically carry out a suicide attack on the plane," Miryam Shira Ohayon told reporters via speakerphone, with phone held by her mother, who was waiting at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, according to AFP. Miryam was travelling to Israel to attend memorial service for her brother, who was killed in October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, her mother, Yasmin Abukasis, said.

"It was really on the way to crashing, and it was simply resourcefulness of many people who took control of co-pilot and neutralised him," Miryam said.

Indian Captain hero, Omani co-pilot under probe

Reports from YNet News and Channel 12 identified Captain who fought back as Indian national, who was stabbed and prevented apparent terror attack. Omani co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash plane is now subject of investigation into how he was granted permission to fly to Israel.

Both pilots currently lodged in hospital at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.