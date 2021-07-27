Terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's alleged girlfriend Mehwish Hayat wants to become Pakistan's PM, says this about Imran Khan

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's rumoured girlfriend, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she wants to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan one day. Hayat said that current Pakistani PM Imran Khan inspires her and that she would like to occupy the chair someday, during a recent interview with Geo TV.

During the interview, Hayat was asked if she plans to pursue a career in politics, to which she replied saying, "InshaAllah" (god willing). 33-year-old Hayat has said she is motivated by the politics of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Hayat said, "I am inspired by their politics because they have brought about good changes and a paradigm shift in the way society used to think. Imran Khan was a cricketer before he took the plunge into politics. If a cricketer can become the prime minister of the country, surely actors can also become one as well."

Hayat was also asked if she will challenge PM Imran Khan to which she said that she could become a contender for the prime minister’s position.

"I don't want to challenge him (Imran Khan) but someone is bound to take his place later on and I can also become a contender for the prime minister's position," Hayat said.

What is Mehwish Hayat's relationship with Dawood Ibrahim?

The rumours of Mehwish Hayat's relationship with Dawood Ibrahim started after she was awarded Pakistan's civilian honour of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. Hayat is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim.

Dawood Ibrahim was attracted to Mehwish Hayat allegedly after he saw her in an item song. For the unversed, Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India and is one of the chief accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.