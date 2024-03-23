Terrorist attack at concert hall near Moscow

Russian state news agencies said police and other emergency services had arrived at the scene. Some people were still inside the concert hall.

At least four individuals dresses in camouflage attire opened fire at the Crocus City Hall.

Video footage obtained by Reuters news agency depicts a substantial blaze and smoke emanating from the hall.

Russia's Foreign Ministry labeled the incident as a "terrorist attack." Specialized police units are currently at the scene.

Social media footage displayed gunmen within the hall, while state media indicated that some individuals might still be inside.

Tass news agency reported that approximately one-third of the concert venue is engulfed in flames, with the roof nearly entirely ablaze.

"A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping center Crocus City today," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims."

Sobyanin said all necessary assistance would be provided to those injured during the incident.

Russian state news agencies said police and other emergency services had arrived at the scene. Some people were still inside the concert hall.