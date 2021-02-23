Terrorism violates most fundamental human right - 'Right to Life': S Jaishankar at UNHRC

India's External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar has pointed out how terrorism is a 'crime against humanity' at the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling for a 'clear realization' in the body that 'terrorism can never be justified'.

Speaking at the high-level segment of the body EAM said, "Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind. It is a crime against humanity and violates the most fundamental human right - namely the 'Right to Life'.

He explained, "As a long-standing victim, India has been in the forefront of the global action against terrorism. This is possible only when there is a clear realization, including in bodies dealing with human rights, that terrorism can never be justified, nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims."

India had presented an 8-point agenda at the United Nations security council last month that calls for dealing with terrorism. The plan including proposals like preventing terrorists from accessing financial resources by strengthening FATF, objectively listing terrorists etc.

The comments come even as in the past there have been numerous run-ins between the Indian Government and UNHRC even as the latter has been seen silent on the issue of cross-border terror. The Chief of Geneva-based body has been critical of New Delhi on Citizenship Amendment law, Kashmir but has skirted around the issue of terror from Pakistan.

EAM during his statement also highlighted India's COVID vaccine outreach by sending vaccines to many countries in form of gifts and commercial deals.

He said, "From Bangladesh to Brazil and from Morocco to Fiji, the pharmacy of the world is today supplying millions of vaccine doses to more than 70 countries."

Last year, amid the pandemic, India sent essential medicines and equipment to more than 150 countries. He pointed out that India's 'abiding commitment to promotion and protection' of 'basic human rights has been manifest in our strategy' to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, by giving direct food support to 800 million Indians and financial support to 400 million.