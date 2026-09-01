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‘Terrorism cannot be a strategic asset’: PM Modi slams Pakistan at SCO Summit

PM Modi delivered a strong message on terrorism at the SCO Summit, calling for an end to 'double standards' of countries that use terror as a strategic tool. Know more about PM Modi's address at the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

‘Terrorism cannot be a strategic asset’: PM Modi slams Pakistan at SCO Summit
PM Modi sends a strong message on terrorism at the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek. (Pic Credits: X/PIB_India)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there can be no 'double standards' in the fight against terrorism and also called for 'dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorism'. While addressing the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi described terrorism as a 'grave challenge to all of humanity' and said that the fight against it cannot be limited to a mindset of 'action-reaction'.

 

PM Modi calls for dismantling entire terror ecosystem

 

''We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism - its financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak in one voice that there can be no place for double standards on this serious issues,'' PM Modi said.

 

''Those countries that use terrorism as an instrument of their policy, and provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be sent a strong message that terrorism cannot be a 'strategic asset' for anyone,'' he added.

 

PM Modi outlines India’s vision for SCO

 

PM Modi also said India's core vision for the SCO is based on three pillars, which are 'Security, Connectivity and Opportunity'. ''Our shared aspiration for a peaceful and secure Eurasia is also linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan,'' he said, adding that India will continue to contribute to the development and humanitarian assistance of the people of Afghanistan.

 

On the West Asia crisis, PM Modi said that conflict in one region is not limited, as its impact is felt on 'energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains of the entire world'. ''The countries of the Global South have to bear the maximum brunt of this. Therefore, India's call has been that the solution to all tensions and wars is not possible on the battlefield, but only through Dialogue and Diplomacy,'' PM Modi added.

 

 

PM Modi highlights benefits of SCO cooperation

 

Talking about the benefits of SCO cooperation, he further said, ''The benefits of SCO cooperation should reach our people directly. Our greatest capital is the ties among our people. For India, the SCO is a confluence of great civilisations, cultures, and ideas. In the next 25 years of the SCO, people-to-people ties should be placed at the centre of our cooperation. The true measure of our success should be how many new opportunities our efforts have created for young people, how many new markets have opened up for our entrepreneurs, how much our farmers have benefited from technology, and how much better the lives of our citizens have become. This is the true meaning of Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity''.

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