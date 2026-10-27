Terror attack in Germany? Man drives BMW into crowd; five injured

BMW deliberately driven into group in Neustadt am Rübenberge near Hanover, injuring 4-5 people late Monday; occupants fled, police fired shots and intervened.

Late on Monday night, a BMW crashed into a group in a town close to Hanover in northern Germany, injuring several people. Police stated the act was purposeful and the occupants of the automobile escaped and are still at large.

What happened in Neustadt

The incident occurred near midnight in Neustadt am Rübenberge, close to Hanover, where a BMW drove into a group of people. Four to five individuals sustained injuries, varying from minor to severe, and were transported to the hospital by emergency teams. A police patrol conducted a routine traffic check nearby and intervened quickly when shots were fired at a vehicle. The occupants of the BMW escaped, and a search operation is currently in progress to locate them.

Police suspect those involved knew each other

Initial information indicates that the victims and suspects knew each other, suggesting the attack may not have been random. The police are investigating the motive, interviewing witnesses, and collecting evidence. The incident area has been cordoned off for forensic examination, including the review of nearby CCTV footage.

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No deaths reported so far

Officials reported no deaths; some injured are receiving treatment for serious injuries. A police spokesperson noted that the situation was swiftly controlled due to nearby officers. Further details will be provided as the investigation advances. The police urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours and to await official updates. The incident is being investigated as a deliberate act of causing injury with a vehicle.