Terms of Reference of Saudi-led military alliance to be unveiled next month

The terms of reference (TOR) of the Saudi-led military alliance would be unveiled by the Saudi authorities next month, Pakistan?s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2017, 11:32 AM IST

The terms of reference (TOR) of the Saudi-led military alliance would be unveiled by the Saudi authorities next month, Pakistan?s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly on Thursday.

The TOR of the alliance, which is to be led by Pakistan?s former Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Raheel Sharif, will be presented in parliament before it is formally decided whether Pakistan should join it or not, the Dawn quoted him, as adding.

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to express concern over Pakistan?s proposed membership of the alliance without complete knowledge of its TOR, aims and objectives.

The Pakistan government maintains that it is a ?ceremonial alliance? of 41 Muslim states.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

