Nuclear weapons need regular maintenance to stay operational. They are made up of complex electronic and mechanical systems, including detonators and explosive triggers, which degrade over time.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply risen after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The global community is now worried that this could escalate into a full-blown war, possibly even a nuclear conflict. Pakistan’s Defence Minister and other top officials have threatened to use nuclear weapons if India makes any military move, raising alarm across the world.

Both countries are nuclear-armed and possess weapons capable of causing massive destruction. However, many of these nuclear bombs have not been tested for years, leading experts to question whether they are still fully functional.

According to reports, the usable life of a nuclear bomb is usually between 30 to 50 years. Factors like the surrounding environment, component quality, and radiation exposure can shorten this lifespan significantly—sometimes to just 10 years.

Another issue is helium corrosion, which damages internal parts of the bomb. Tritium, a gas used to boost a bomb’s power, also decays quickly, with a half-life of only 12 years. After about 24 years, it becomes harmless.

Still, the nuclear material inside, like plutonium or enriched uranium, stays active for thousands of years. This means that even an inactive bomb can be brought back to life if repaired properly. Such defunct bombs still pose serious risks, similar to the Chernobyl disaster.

Modern nuclear bombs are far more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. While that bomb had a 15-kiloton yield, today’s weapons can exceed one megaton, destroying everything within several kilometers and spreading radiation over hundreds more.