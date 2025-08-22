Tension for India as China's Wang Yi meets Pakistan's Asim Munir in Islamabad?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices

OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond, leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeWorld

WORLD

Tension for India as China's Wang Yi meets Pakistan's Asim Munir in Islamabad?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Friday, i.e., August 22, met Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir to discuss regional security and counter-terrorism. Wang arrived in Islamabad to attend the 6th round of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Tension for India as China's Wang Yi meets Pakistan's Asim Munir in Islamabad?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, i.e., August 22, met Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir to discuss regional security and counter-terrorism. Wang, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, extending Beijing's commitment to working with Pakistan to promote regional peace, development, and stability in the region. 

China expressed "steadfast support” for the sovereignty and development of Pakistan as the two sides agreed to strengthen their “all-weather strategic partnership”, the army said in a statement on Friday. It said that discussions between Army chief Munir and Foreign Minister Wang focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest. “Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums,” it said.

“Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development,” it said. Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support. Their meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, the army said.Last month, Munir visited China, where he met Vice President Han Zeng, Wang and top military brass, but not President Xi Jinping, unlike his predecessor Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On Thursday, Wang and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held strategic consultations to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

ALSO READ | Chinese foreign minister's BIG statement on ties with Pakistan, says, 'Not targeted at any third...'

ALSO READ | China's BIG statement on ties with India amid trade war with Trump, says, '...right choice for...'

Wang arrived in Islamabad from Kabul, where he took part in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The three sides agreed to expand cooperation in multiple fields, including the extension of the CPEC to Kabul. This is Wang's second visit to Pakistan in three years, and the latest high-level exchange between the two countries following recent bilateral meetings and visits. Earlier this week, Wang visited New Delhi, where he held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and attended the 24th round of Special Representatives boundary talks with NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesda

With inputs from PTI 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave- THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE