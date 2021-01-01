Temple demolished in Pakistan: India conveys concern to Islamabad; asks investigation to be shared

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the demolishing of a Hindu Temple in Pakistan, conveying its serious concerns to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. The protest was lodged on Thursday (December 31) with Islamabad via diplomatic channels.

Highlighting the ‘repeated instances of similar nature’ involving “atrocities against the members of the minority community”, Indian government sources told WION, that they expect, “Government of Pakistan to investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this vandalization and demolition of the temple.”

Earlier this week, a Hindu temple was burnt down by a mob in Karak, in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. The Pakistani Hindu community staged a protest in the aftermath of the demolishment of the temple which was over 100 years old.

Sources said, “Our message reiterated that the Government of Pakistan, in discharge of its responsibilities, is expected to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.”

New Delhi has asked Islamabad to share the investigation report with India on the incident. Many arrests have been made by local authorities in connection to the incident. The Pakistani supreme court has also taken note of the development and take up the case next week.

Interestingly, the provincial government is ruled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is also the ruling Party of the country. The temple has been the target of attack in the past as well. It was demolished in 1997 and later reconstructed again in 2015, a point raised during India's protest.

The demolishing of the temple comes even as the situation of the minorities in the country continues to deteriorate. Multiple cases of abduction of Hindu, Sikh, and Christian girls have been dominating headlines all throughout 2020.