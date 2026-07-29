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Telegram under spotlight: Why is Russia seeking founder Pavel Durov's arrest over terrorism charges?

Telegram is under fresh global scrutiny as a Russian agency accuses founder Pavel Durov of facilitating terrorism and issues an international arrest warrant. Know the whole matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Telegram under spotlight: Why is Russia seeking founder Pavel Durov's arrest over terrorism charges?
Russia targets Telegram founder Pavel Durov with terrorism charges. (AI-Generated)
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Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been charged by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with facilitating terrorist activities and has launched a process to put him on the international wanted list. The Russian agency said that Durov, who is the head of Telegram's administration, has been charged under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which is related to terrorist activity.

 

''Telegram administration head Pavel Durov has been charged (with facilitating terrorist activities) as part of a criminal case under investigation, and an international warrant for his arrest has been issued,'' Russian state-run news agency TASS said, quoting the FSB.

 

The TASS report further states that Durov could also face arrest in absentia. Lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov highlighted that it is a standard legal procedure required for extradition. ''This is a standard procedure required to extradite a person to Russia. A Russian court issues an arrest warrant in absentia. after which Russian law enforcement agencies begin seeking his extradition, including through Interpol. Durov will likely face the same,'' the lawyer said.

What are the allegations?

As per the allegations by Russian agencies, Telegram was used to spread instructions, recruit individuals and coordinate sabotage operations through several channels and automated bots. The FSB also claimed that a chatbot was used to lure young Russians into carrying out attacks and other criminal activities.

Chat GPT Image Jul 29 2026 04 48 57 PM

Has Pavel Durov faced legal trouble before?

This is not the first time that Durov has faced serious charges, as one of his biggest legal battles came in 2024 when the French authorities arrested the Telegram co-founder for failing to remove illegal content and non-cooperation with law enforcement.

As per the allegation, the platform was being used for illegal activities such as child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, organised crime, money laundering, and online fraud.

However, Durov denied all such allegations by maintaining that Telegram owners cannot be held responsible for crimes committed by users.

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