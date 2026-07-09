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Telangana's techie 'kills' wife in US, sends body's image to his girlfriend, 'bitter' drink nails him

A 30-year-old Indian tech professional from Telangana has been arrested in the US for allegedly strangling his wife and staging the crime scene months ago.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Telangana's techie 'kills' wife in US, sends body's image to his girlfriend, 'bitter' drink nails him
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Nearly nine months after a 27-year-old Indian woman was found dead in her apartment in the United States, police have arrested her husband in connection with the case. The accused, Avinash Narne (30), a tech professional from Telangana, is accused of killing his wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, at their apartment in October last year.

According to the Bellevue Police, Narne allegedly strangled his wife and tried to make the crime scene appear different to mislead investigators.

Police Say Investigation Led To Arrest

Police arrested Narne after carrying out a detailed investigation into the case. According to local media reports, investigators found evidence suggesting that he had planned the murder. The investigation also revealed that Narne was allegedly involved in a secret romantic relationship with another woman in India.

What Narne Told Police

During questioning, Narne reportedly told police that on October 27, he had stepped out of the apartment to run errands. He claimed that when he returned about 40 minutes later, he found Sabbineni locked inside the bathroom.

However, the investigation later pointed towards his alleged involvement in the murder, police said.

Couple Married Last Year

According to reports, Avinash Narne and Raajitha Sabbineni got married in June last year and began living together a month later. Investigators also found that Narne had been in a relationship with another woman before marrying Sabbineni.

Autopsy Confirmed Cause Of Death

An autopsy found that Raajitha Sabbineni died due to asphyxia caused by strangulation. The findings led police to register the case as a homicide and continue their investigation.

Accused In Custody

Narne has been arrested and is currently in custody on a bond of USD 5 million. If convicted under Washington state law, he could face life imprisonment.

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