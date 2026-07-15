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Taslima Nasrin's return to Kolkata after 19 years: Why has it sparked a political debate?

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Taslima Nasrin's return to Kolkata after 19 years: Why has it sparked a political debate?

Almost two decades after being forced to leave Kolkata followed by violent protests over her writings, one of the prominent Bangladeshi writers, Taslima Nasreen will return to the city to attend an event. Ahead of her visit, political parties have stirred a debate.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Taslima Nasrin's return to Kolkata after 19 years: Why has it sparked a political debate?
Taslima Nasreen (ANI)
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Almost two decades after being forced to leave Kolkata followed by violent protests over her writings, one of the prominent Bangladeshi writers, Taslima Nasreen will return to the city to attend an event, marking a significant move for the BJP in West Bengal which has projected itself as the government which no longer yielding to pressure from religious fundamentalist groups, unlike what it claims previous. 

The exiled Bangladeshi author shared a post on social media that she would be in Kolkata on August 1 to participate in an anti-fundamentalism literary event at Rabindra Sadan, where she is expected to recite poetry. 

The event which is organised by a group of secular and anti-fundamentalist organisations has gained significance in not just the literary sense but beyond it, as it also comes months after the BJP assumed office in West Bengal and amid renewed political debate over freedom of expression, secularism and the state's relationship with religious sensitivities. 

“It will basically be an event to celebrate her coming to the city after 20 years. She was forced to leave Kolkata on November 21, 2007 after the then Left Front government bowed before fundamentalist forces. This is a new Bengal, and we have decided to honour her. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari himself will be present at the event,” said Mohit Roy, one of the convenors, whose organisation Paschimbangar Jonno is among the organisers, told PTI.  

When asked if the event marks her return to the city, Roy replied that nothing about this has been discussed as of now. For the BJP, Nasrin’s return is a sign that goes beyond a mere homecoming of a controversial writer. “Successive Left Front and TMC governments chose political expediency over free speech by refusing to facilitate her return, despite her repeated appeals to visit Kolkata for literary events and book fairs,” a senior state BJP leader said. 

Political controversy 

Her announcement to return to Kolkata has already triggered a political debate. 

“I had told the state government to bring Taslima Nasreen to Bengal. Why should the voice of Taslima Nasreen be suppressed? She wrote Lajja on the atrocities faced by a Hindu family in Bangladesh, but the previous Left government banned her work. We welcome her visit to Kolkata,” state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya said.  

Meanwhile, Trinamool MLA Akhruzzaman alleged the writer has often spoken against Muslims, claiming that is the sole reason the “double-engine government” is welcoming her.  "Look, Taslima Nasreen is a writer from Bangladesh. She has said a lot against the Muslim community and against Shariat in Islam. If someone speaks against Muslims, the double-engine government will respect her-what else is there to say?" Akhruzzaman said.

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