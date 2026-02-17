FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, silver prices today, February 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former Pakistan PM's right eye vision deteriorates to 6/24, medical report reveals

Regena Cassandrra reveals Bollywood's dark reality, admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron in Mumbai; Know key agendas, full itinerary

'Nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein': Trump rejects links to Epstein case, claims he's been fully cleared

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM today; Will PM Modi, PM Sharif attend swearing-in ceremony?

Not Rani Mukerji, but Raveena Tandon was OG choice to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she rejected film due to...

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 1.40 crore allocated to construct five new bridges on Kanpur-Lucknow highway, check details

Robert Duvall, Hollywood legend, The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor, passes away at 95, his wife says 'we said goodbye to...'

O'Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film sees 50% drop on first Monday, earns Rs 40 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Regena Cassandrra reveals Bollywood's dark reality, admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'

Regena Cassandrra admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'

Not Rani Mukerji, but Raveena Tandon was OG choice to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she rejected film due to...

Not Rani Mukerji, but Raveena was OG choice to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 1.40 crore allocated to construct five new bridges on Kanpur-Lucknow highway, check details

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur-Lucknow highway to get five new bridges

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

HomeWorld

WORLD

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM today; Will PM Modi, PM Sharif attend swearing-in ceremony?

The swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will take place today at Parliament Bhawan. Present would be elected MPs as Tarique take oath as new PM following PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM today; Will PM Modi, PM Sharif attend swearing-in ceremony?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will take place today at Parliament Bhawan. Present would be elected MPs as Tarique take oath as new PM following PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024.

Tarique Rahman to be sworn in as PM today


Tarique Rahman, son of former PM, the late Khaleda Zia, led the BNP to a landslide victory in the general elections after returning from a 17-year exile. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh, the External Affairs Ministry said.  The Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations, the MEA statement read.

Elected BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat told ANI, "The oath-taking ceremony for the parliament members will be held at 9:30 am at our parliament bhawan. At 4.00 pm, there will be another session for the ministerial oath. PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will not be coming," the elected BNP MP told ANI on Monday. However, an uncertainty remains over whether elected MPs will take a second oath as members of a proposed constitutional reform council, according to Prothom Alo. Questions remain about whether the constitutional reform council will be formed immediately to implement the proposals in the July National Charter, Prothom Alo reported.

Multiple sources from the BNP told Prothom Alo that the party believes it is appropriate to adhere to the existing constitution, which provides only for the swearing-in of MPs and contains no mention of a constitutional reform council or similar body. They argued that such an oath could only arise if it were incorporated into the constitution. The BNP also questioned the legal basis of the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order from the outset.

Bangladesh Election 2026


In the February 12 elections, BNP secured a commanding majority in the 300-seat parliament, winning over 151 seats and positioning Tarique Rahman as prime minister-designate.Jamaat-e-Islami, previously an ally of the BNP, contested as a rival and emerged as the second-largest party, establishing itself as a key opposition force. According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, the BNP-led alliance secured 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc won 77. Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League was barred from participating in the polls.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, February 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former Pakistan PM's right eye vision deteriorates to 6/24, medical report reveals
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Former Pakistan PM's right eye vision deteriorates
Regena Cassandrra reveals Bollywood's dark reality, admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'
Regena Cassandrra admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'
French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron in Mumbai; Know key agendas, full itinerary
French Prez Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai; Know key agendas, itinerary
'Nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein': Trump rejects links to Epstein case, claims he's been fully cleared
'Nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein': Trump rejects links to Epstein case, claim
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement